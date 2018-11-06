11 million pounds of unwanted prescription drugs collected nationwide

The DEA and its law enforcement partners have now surpassed their 10 million pound goal and collected nearly 11 million pounds of unused, unwanted or expired prescription medications.

DETROIT - Through the participation of Americans nationwide, the Drug Enforcement Agency and its law enforcement partners have now surpassed their 10 million pound goal and collected nearly 11 million pounds of unused, unwanted or expired prescription medications over the course of 16 successful DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back events.

During the 16th semiannual event on Oct. 27, DEA and federal, state and local partners disposed of more than 900,000 pounds of prescription medications collected at nearly 6,000 sites across the country.

Together with almost 5,000 local, state and federal partners, DEA collected and destroyed more than 457 tons of potentially dangerous leftover prescription drugs.

This brings the total amount of prescription drugs collected by DEA since the fall of 2010 to 10,878,950 pounds, or 5439.5 tons.

The Detroit Field Division, servicing Michigan and Ohio, collected a total of 69,584 pounds of unused, unwanted or expired prescription drugs. The state of Michigan collected 24,378 pounds and the state of Ohio collected 45,206 pounds, each state collecting larger amounts than the previous event.

“The results of our most recent Take Back Day clearly demonstrate a need for this initiative as a tool in the fight against America’s opioid crisis,” said Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon.

“The success of this event is a direct reflection of DEA’s commitment to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths in the U.S. Together, we are all helping to make a difference to keep our friends and families safe.”

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events continue to remove Opioids and other medicines from the nation’s homes, where they could be stolen and abused by family members and visitors, including children and teens.



