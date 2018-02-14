Dead dog dumped in front of daycare on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Daycare workers found a frozen dog inside a cage in the middle of the road Wednesday morning on Detroit’s west side.

The Neapolitan masitff was found at the corner of Ellis Street and Greenfield Road.

Lamar Rosesonberry was the first to arrive at Tot Time USA and noticed the cage in the street.

“I had to move the kids away from the window,” Rosesonberry said. “They were horrified.”

Angela Jackson, the owner of the daycare, said the dog wasn't there the night before when they closed.

The motion-activated camera recorded a vehicle rolling by at about 5 a.m., and the cage can be seen in the headlights.

Detroit Animal Care and Control launched an investigation to determine exactly how the dog died.

