DETROIT - A murder investigation is underway at a bar on Detroit's west side after a firebombing late Tuesday night.

According to police, the body of a woman was burned beyond recognition after someone threw a Molotov cocktail from an SUV at the bar located in the 10600 block of Joy Road.

The woman was found in an upstairs area of the building.

A possible vehicle believed to be involved is a dart color Chevy Avalanche.

