Dearborn Heights police seek suspected drunken driver who led high-speed pursuit, fled crash scene

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Dearborn Heights police are searching for a man who sped away from a traffic stop when asked to perform sobriety tests, escaped officers during a high-speed pursuit and fled the scene of a crash on foot, according to authorities.

Officers said the driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro was pulled over around 2:20 a.m. Thursday due to traffic violations and suspicions of drunken driving.

When police asked the driver to get out of the car for an operating while intoxicated investigation, he fled the scene, officials said.

The officers returned to their vehicle and pursued the Camaro, but lost sight of it because of high speeds, police said. They ended the pursuit in the area of Parker and Madison streets in Dearborn, according to authorities.

Dearborn Heights police were called a short time later to a crash at the intersection of Westbound Michigan Avenue at Outer Drive in Dearborn, police said.

Patrol officers said they identified one of the cars involved in the crash as the Camaro. It was determined the driver had gotten out of the car and fled the scene on foot before police arrived, officials said.

Dearborn Heights and Dearborn police are coordinating investigative efforts to try to identify and find the driver, according to authorities.

