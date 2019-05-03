Dearborn Heights residents fed up with latest round of flooding

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Dearborn Heights residents are fed up as they deal with the aftermath of the latest round of flooding in their homes.

Local 4 spoke with Doug Gries on Wednesday morning as Ecorse Creek was flowing into his home for the second time in five years.

"I just called DPW to get barricades out here," Gries said.

On Friday, Gries was picking up some Red Cross cleaning supplies. He said it's the only help he's expecting because he's been flooded out before.

He got in line with many of his neighbors and had a chance to vent to Dearborn Heights City Councilwoman Lisa Hicks.

"We have to work together on this," Hicks said. "We have to lobby for that money."

Officials with Wayne County and the state of Michigan have issued a state of emergency, but that was little consolation for residents who have homes full of floodwater.

They said they expect the storm of frustration will continue.

You can watch Shawn Ley's full story in the video posted above.

