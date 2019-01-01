Dearborn pharmacist charged in $1.2 million health care fraud scheme

Dearborn pharmacist, Haytham Fakih, has been charged in a $1.2 million health care fraud scheme, federal prosecutors said.

DEARBORN, Mich. - Dearborn pharmacist, Haytham Fakih, has been charged in a $1.2 million health care fraud scheme, federal prosecutors said.

Fakih is the owner of Trudell Pharmacy, located at 5711 Schaefer Road.

While opening and operating Trudell Pharmacy, Fakih fraudulently billed Medicare and Medicaid for expensive medication that was not dispensed to beneficiaries, according to a criminal complaint filed Saturday. Trudell did not have sufficient drug inventory to dispense several expensive medications billed to Medicare and Medicaid, federal prosecutors said.

Federal prosecutors also allege Fakih submitted false and fraudulent claims, through interstate wires from Michigan, to Medicare and Medicaid. The claims were processed and adjudicated electronically by CVS Caremark, OptumRX, and Express Scripts, among other PBMs, outside the state of Michigan.

An investigation into the scheme concluded that Medicare and Medicaid paid around $1.2 million for medications that Trudell did not have sufficient inventory to dispense.

Fakih opened the first halal-certified Sonic Drive-In restaurant last year in Dearborn.