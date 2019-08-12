Dearborn police investigate after 26-year-old man found dead inside house

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Dearborn. (WDIV)

DEARBORN, Mich. - Dearborn police are investigating after a 26-year-old Marine City man was found dead inside a house.

Police were called around 7 a.m. Monday to a home on Appoline Street for a report of an injured person.

When officers arrived, they found the Marine City man and rendered first aid. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

His cause of death is unknown, according to authorities.

"This loss of life is tragic, and on behalf of the Dearborn Police Department, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the young man," Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said.

Police have identified the man but are withholding his name until his family is notified.

The man's death is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dearborn police at 313-943-2241.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.