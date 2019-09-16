Dearborn robber gets in man's car, punches him in face, steals money, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. - Dearborn police are searching for a robber who got into a man's car in a Tim Horton's parking lot, punched him in the face and stole money before fleeing the scene, officials said.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on July 10 outside the Tim Horton's at 24921 Ford Road, police said.

The man was meeting with the alleged robber to sell him a laptop computer, according to authorities.

The robber arrived in a silver Nissan Maxima and got into the other man's vehicle, police said. He punched the man in the face, took his money and then got back in the Maxima, which was driven away by another man, officials said.

Two men suspected in connection with a July 10, 2019, robbery in Dearborn. (WDIV)

Police describe the robber as being about 20 to 30 years old and 6 feet tall with tattoos on both arms down to his wrists.

Dearborn police are asking for the public's help in identifying the robber. Anyone who has information is asked to call 313-943-2235.

