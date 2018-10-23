Dearborn schools left without immediate substitute teachers after company shuts down

DEARBORN, Mich. - After the company that provided substitute teachers abruptly shut down Monday, Dearborn Public Schools are now left without immediate substitute teachers.

The company that shut down, PESG, is "the leader in educational staffing driven by a constant focus on the success of our educational partners through innovative, hand-crafted solutions that meet the needs of your local educational community," according to the company's website.

Dearborn Public Schools announced the news on its Facebook page late Monday.

"The administrative team is working closely with our principals to put together an emergency plan so there will be substitutes available for Tuesday," the statement reads. "There will most likely be delays in getting some substitutes to buildings on Tuesday morning. Please be patient and understand that we have a plan in place and will be utilizing all of our resources in order to ensure coverage at our schools."

It wasn't immediately clear how many Metro Detroit schools districts are affected by PESG's closure.

