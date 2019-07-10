Dearborn woman sentenced to probation, community service after putting Visine in boyfriend's juice

DEARBORN, Mich. - A woman pleaded guilty to domestic violence after admitting to putting a substance in her boyfriend's juice.

Arrieana Yednock, 21, from Dearborn, put what appeared to be Visine in her boyfriend's orange juice to make him sick, according to Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad.

Police said her boyfriend sipped the orange juice with the Visine in it and also gave some of the drink to their children, since he was unaware of the Visine in it.

Police said the children began to complain of upset stomachs and Yednock admitted to having spiked the drink. The incident happened Feb. 17.

Yednock was sentenced Wednesday to 40 hours of community service and 12 months of probation.

