Michigan man charged after 15-year-old girl texts 911 to report that he sexually assaulted her inside semi truck

LEXINGTON, Mich. – A Sanilac County man is behind bars in Minnesota after a 15-year-old girl texted 911 to report that he raped her inside his semi truck.

Kenneth Zehnder, 34, has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Zehnder is a truck driver. Court documents say that he received authorization to travel with two different minors in his truck on two different occasions.

During his latest trip to Minnesota, one of the minors sent a text to 911. Minnesota is one of five states that provides texting to 911.

She reported that she was raped by the driver of the truck. She told dispatchers that she was still in the semi truck and was able to provide them with a description of the truck and a location. Minnesota state troopers located the truck and arrested Zehnder.

According to court documents, a 12-year-old from Michigan also described a trip with Zehnder where she was sexually attacked. Authorities have obtained logs, video from inside the truck and GPS data and they believe they have a strong case.

Zehnder has previously been convicted of and served time for murder. He was discharged from parole in 2011.

The truck company said he is no longer employed there.

Zehnder is expected to be extradited back to Michigan to face federal charges.

