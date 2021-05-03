40 years later: Oakland County investigators hope to solve murder of Anne Doroghazi

MILFORD, Mich. – Investigators are hoping advancements in technology can help solve a murder from 40 years ago.

Anne Doroghazi was a worker at Camp Dearborn. She was 20 years old when her body was found on the side of the road. She had been strangled.

The Cold Case Unit at the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder.

Camp Dearborn, a 600-acre recreational retreat in Milford, is a place where many families spent their summers.

Anne Doroghazi’s brother, Bill Doroghazi, was a camp counselor in the youth camp in the 80s. He said what happened to his sister when she worked at the camp still haunts him.

“Camp Dearborn was people used to drop their kids off in the morning and say, ‘Be home by 9 p.m.’ It was that kind of place,” he said.

Bill Doroghazi loved the camp and the people at Camp Dearborn so much that he convinced his sister to work there.

“It was great, you would be there all summer,” he said. “You develop very few lifelong friends and I would say three to four of my lifelong friends came out of that job.”

