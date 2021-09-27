Inside the team effort to rescue dog that fell into open manhole on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A dog was rescued after being found trapped and frightened at the bottom of an open sewer hole in Detroit. It took a team effort to rescue the dog.

The dog’s barks were so loud it gained the attention of a dog owner who was out running with her dog in an open field off Grandy Street, near Medbury Street. That dog owner called Juniper Flemming with Rebel Dogs Detroit.

One volunteer brought a ladder and went down to try and grab the dog.

“This wasn’t going to happen. He was so scared, skittish, barking -- very terrified,” Flemming said.

The same volunteer also had rope and a tarp. Flemming knew the Detroit firefighters from Engine Squad 3 -- who she called for help. They arrived at the scene and came up with a plan.

“They lowered it down -- we threw wet food. The dog walked onto it and they lifted it and hoisted him up from the hole,” Flemming said.

