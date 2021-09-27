Partly Cloudy icon
77º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Defenders

Inside the team effort to rescue dog that fell into open manhole on Detroit’s east side

People work together to save dog

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Defenders, Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Rebel Dogs Detroit, Juniper Flemming
Defenders report for Monday, Sept. 27, 2021
Defenders report for Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

DETROIT – A dog was rescued after being found trapped and frightened at the bottom of an open sewer hole in Detroit. It took a team effort to rescue the dog.

The dog’s barks were so loud it gained the attention of a dog owner who was out running with her dog in an open field off Grandy Street, near Medbury Street. That dog owner called Juniper Flemming with Rebel Dogs Detroit.

One volunteer brought a ladder and went down to try and grab the dog.

“This wasn’t going to happen. He was so scared, skittish, barking -- very terrified,” Flemming said.

The same volunteer also had rope and a tarp. Flemming knew the Detroit firefighters from Engine Squad 3 -- who she called for help. They arrived at the scene and came up with a plan.

“They lowered it down -- we threw wet food. The dog walked onto it and they lifted it and hoisted him up from the hole,” Flemming said.

Watch the video for the full story.

Read: More All 4 Pets coverage

Animal control offers support for pet owners

Animal shelters in Michigan are overflowing with animals and Detroit Animal Control is busy.

To encourage more adoptions they have waived adoption fees. While getting strays off the streets and into safe homes is important, sometimes it helps to prevent animals from being abandoned by providing owners with resources they need.

“There’s like 1.2 on average reported dog bites in the city of Detroit every day,” Animal control investigator Raymond Hoskins said.

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Shawn Ley is an Emmy-Award winning reporter. In more than 20 years covering stories in television news, Shawn’s reporting has taken him from war-torn eastern Europe, to reporting from an F-16 fighter jet and now to the fast and furious breaking news of Detroit.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter