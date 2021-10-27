Cloudy icon
Detroit is dealing with an emergency services staffing shortage

9 ambulances go unused Tuesday

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Detroit is facing an emergency services staffing shortage.
DETROIT – Several ambulances in Detroit are sitting idle as the city faces an emergency services staffing shortage.

Detroit usually has 25 emergency medical service units operating across the city and currently, nine of those units are shut down.

“So there are nine closed today (Tuesday). We are merging the roles of firefighter, paramedic, EMT,” Detroit Fire Department Commissioner Eric Jones said.

Ambulances were parked because there are not enough medics and EMTs to staff them and respond to emergencies.

Jones said when there’s no ambulance available, a medically trained firefighter will get to the emergency first.

Sources told Local 4 the issue is about staffing and said that medics and EMTs have an extreme workload. Many are calling out sick or quitting at alarming rates.

