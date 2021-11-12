‘Justice for Danielle Stislicki’: Family wants answers as murder trial faces delays

Family members of Danielle Stislicki are speaking out about her mysterious disappearance and the fight for answers.

Danielle Stislicki walked out of her office on Dec. 11, 2016, and was never seen again. Her body was never found. Floyd Galloway, a former security guard who worked in her office, has been charged in her murder.

Her family is preparing for trial and acknowledging that they may never find her body. But they will not stop fighting for justice.

Chris Palewicz is Danielle Stislicki’s uncle. He runs the Facebook page for her case. The page was called “Find Danielle Stislicki” but recently the family decided to change the name to “Justice for Danielle Stislicki.”

Bob Sakleh is also Danielle Stislicki’s uncle. She lived with him for a short time.

“She came over. We had ribs that day. She entertained us with some of her Danielle stories. She always had funny stories about her life and times and she left -- that was the last time I saw her,” Sakleh said.

It’s been five years. All that time, not knowing. Some of Danielle Stislicki’s relatives have died since then.

“We had, a year ago in December, we lost Danielle’s grandfather. I lost a brother-in-law in this time frame. My mother-in-law just passed. So. Had a lot of major trauma,” Palewicz said.

Danielle Stislicki

As the family prepares and waits for the trial of Floyd Galloway, there is the desire for answers. Danielle Stislicki and Galloway were seen outside of her office the night she disappeared. Galloway’s car roof was up.

Police searched Galloway’s home in Berkley and removed many items, including a mattress. Galloway admitted to sexually attacking a jogger at Hines Park in Livonia. An attack that happened three months before Danielle Stislicki went missing. That guilty plea will not be allowed in his murder trial.

“We are at the point where we just want closure,” Sakleh said.

There have been many delays in Galloway’s murder trial. There have been new lawyers, the coronavirus pandemic and Galloway’s attorney has complained about not receiving all the needed documentation. That complaint could delay the Jan. 4 trial date that is scheduled.

