Jury selected for trial of 4 men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – After months of hearings, the jury has been selected in the federal trial of the men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

On Tuesday (March 8) it was made clear what both the defense and the prosecution are looking for in potential jurors. The four men, Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are facing life in prison if convicted.

The people selected to serve as the jury in their federal trial will decide their fate. Inside federal court in Grand Rapids, members of the jury pool were asked key questions and gave strong opinions.

One juror said he knows people who are rooting for the defendants. Another juror said they have issues with Whitmer. Another juror said they don’t care too much about Whitmer and would be biased against the government. Another juror said they followed the case closely and believe the men are guilty. Another potential juror said the allegations angered them.

Those who have already formed their opinion if the men are guilty or innocent were dismissed. That left the judge with a group of potential jurors who have political opinions. The judge needed to know if they could put their opinions to the side and only weigh the evidence presented in court.

One woman who was dismissed from serving on the jury for scheduling reasons said she was not surprised that potential jurors voiced displeasure with Whitmer. She said the questions asked were key. She said they need to be very thorough with the questions they ask.

Federal prosecutors asked the jurors if they own guns, if they believe guns are good for people, if they distrust the legal system and if they get their news from Facebook.

Defense attorneys wanted to know if potential jurors are offended by rough talk or if they have questions about government credibility.

