Recognize this man? Thief caught on video stealing doorbell camera from Detroit home

DETROIT – People spend a lot of money to help keep their homes secure, and these days that often includes a doorbell with a camera. But what if a thief steals the camera itself?

Taneisha Campbell grew up on Detroit’s east side. Campbell and her husband are rehabbing a home that has been in her family for decades.

Campbell put cameras inside the home and out while they work on the home. That includes a Ring Doorbell camera that sent her an alert at 2:30 a.m. Thursday (March 24).

She said she initially thought it was a squirrel. It wasn’t. A man was stealing her doorbell camera and there is video footage of it. He was in work clothes, has a grey beard, glasses and was wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers hat.

