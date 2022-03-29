Weapons prosecutors say were found in home of man accused in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Testimony is back underway in the trial of four men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Testimony is back underway this week in the trial of four men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Tuesday (March 29), federal prosecutors moved onto the next phase as they continue building a case against the four defendants. They revealed weapons that were pulled from one of the homes of one of the defendants.

However, defense attorneys just had a chance to question those tactics by pointing out that all the weapons and different weapon styles were all legal.

Prosecutors showed jury evidence they say was recovered from the Delaware home of Barry Croft.

Croft is one of the men charged with conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer and is considered one of the main ringleaders of the alleged plot.

Croft got on the FBI’s radar by being very vocal about attacking politicians on his personal Facebook page.

Ad

Prosecutors detailed some of the weapons-related items such as:

Smokeless gun powder

Exploding targets

Shotgun with “choke tubes”

Micro conversion kit

Smokeless gun powder is gun powder that doesn’t give off as much smoke as regular gunpowder. Exploding targets were found, targets that produce an explosion when hit by a gunshot.

The found a shotgun outfitted with what are called choke tubes, they are used to concentrate a shotgun blast.

Also found in Croft’s home:

Firearm laser

Flashlights used for firearms

5 zip lock bags of ammunition

Read: Complete Whitmer kidnapping plot coverage

Have information? You can reach the Local 4 Defenders investigative team by calling 313-962-9348, or you can fill out this online form.