Businessman Robert Carmack targets Detroit mayor Mike Duggan with new banners

DETROIT - Businessman Robert Carmack had two new banners fly over City Hall targeting Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

One of the banners claimed city tax dollars were spent on the mayor's alleged mistress and another said Duggan deserves Kwame Kilpatrick's prison sentence.

The mayor's office is not pleased with the attacks and it is done commenting on Carmack's antics. They will no longer discuss the mayor's marriage or personal life.

Carmack was in court Thursday facing criminal charges for alleged fraud and uttering and publishing.

The city claims Carmack sold property he did not own for $1 million. Carmack, in court, showed a deed with multiple signatures from city officials saying he does own the property.

The Genesee County prosecutor who brought the charges argued Carmack never paid the $250,000 he promised for the land.

Carmack said he was only charged after he showed a video of the mayor arriving to a woman's house after work hours. Carmack calls the criminal charge retaliation.

There were only two witnesses at the hearing Thursday and unless a judge dismisses the case it will continue.

