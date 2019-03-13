Police called when Local 4 Defenders start asking questions of Southfield day care

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - The Local 4 Defenders are exposing a Southfield day care for leaving children unattended for up to an hour.

The Defenders have confirmed the ABC Early Learning Center Two on Southfield Road is being investigated by state officials.

According to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, the ABC Early Learning Center Two is connected to another day care the Defenders reported on this week.

State records said an employee reported watching a caregiver jab children with tacks at the first day care.

Local 4 Defender Karen Drew did some digging and found out the license designee was the same for both centers until recently, when all the violations were exposed. She searched state documents to find out what was going on at the second center.

State records show the second center was cited for failing to provide appropriate supervision in the pre-kindergarten room.

"Children in the room were left unattended from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. during nap time and several times in the afternoon," records said.

An earlier inspection found a 2-year-old girl was "found in the bathroom playing in the toilet without supervision."

"I'm going to let you know this is not going to look good if you don't answer the door and address these issues," Karen said at the day care, where workers wouldn't open the door.

The violations happened last summer and the day care provided the state with a corrective action plan. But the Defenders have learned the state has opened up a new investigation into the day care with new allegations.

"I would like to know what is going on here," parent Martez Dixon said.

Dixon's 2-year-old son used to go to the other ABC Learning Center in Southfield, but it was shut down. He showed up at the second center to see if it would meet his needs, but after learning the place was under investigation, he left.

Southfield police showed up to kick the Defenders off the day care's property. But not before one parent who works at the day care defended the center.

"I trust them fully," Juanita Hunt said.

What is the reason for the new investigation? State officials said it has nothing to do with leaving children unattended or the child playing in a toilet. There are new allegations, but they wouldn't elaborate.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.