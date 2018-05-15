Defenders uncover possible new dig locations after search for human remains ends in Macomb Township

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Sears, Michigan, is a small community in Osceola County that's dotted with farms and doesn't have a large downtown area.

Authorities know Arthur Ream, who is connected to a search for the bodies of teenage girls in Macomb Township, spent time in Sears and owned property in the community.

Police announced Tuesday that they are suspending the dig for human remains in Macomb Township after five days to reassess the location and consider other places.

Officials are hoping to find the remains of up to seven missing girls. They searched the same area where the remains of 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki were found after her killer, Arthur Ream, led investigators to the spot in 2008.

Ream killed the 13-year-old girl in 1986.

The Local 4 Defenders sent up a drone over the area that court documents show Ream used to own. There are cabins in the area that sit near a campsite right next to a lake.

Investigators are wondering if there could be bodies buried on the property, which was even more desolate decades ago. Sources told Local 4 Defender Karen Drew that digging in Sears could be a possibility as officials try to solve the cold cases.

None of the people around the property this week said they remembered Ream.

Another possible place for a dig could be in Gladwin County, according to court paperwork.

Ream took a 13-year-old girl -- one of five girls between the ages of 12 and 15 that he was accused of sexually attacking -- to his cabin in Gladwin County, where he furnished alcohol to her and sexually assaulted her, according to court documents. Ream pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual conduct in the case.

Could these locations in northern Michigan be the key to solving the cold cases? Investigators continue to search for answers.

While there has been a lot of attention to the unsolved cold cases, sources said they believe there are many other victims out there who were sexually assaulted by Ream. Officials hope those women will come forward to help the case.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.