Authorities suspend dig for bodies in Macomb Township to reassess location, consider others

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Crews suspended a dig in Macomb Township on Tuesday where police have said they hoped to find the remains of up to seven missing girls.

The dig lasted several days, but turned up no remains. The search was in the same area where the remains of Cindy Zarzycki were found after her killer, Arthur Ream, led investigators to the spot in 2008. Ream killed Zarzycki when she was 13 years old in 1986.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said last week that they were hopeful and that there was "probable cause" to believe the site was a graveyard.

Dwyer also said officials had recovered something that makes them "cautiously optimistic" that they will eventually recover remains. He wouldn't specify what that find was.

Related: Investigators want any victims of Arthur Ream to come forward

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts said that police are weighing whether to excavate three other locations in the state where they believe Ream could have taken the girls who disappeared decades ago.

Fouts said the other three locations include two others in Macomb County and another in Northern Michigan.

Fouts also said officials are not ruling out the Macomb Township area, but may move to a different part of the land.

Local police, along with help from the FBI, began excavation on Monday, May 7, along the North Branch Clinton River near 23 Mile Road and North Avenue.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.