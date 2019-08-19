Detroit family searching for answers 7 years after woman killed, body burned

DETROIT - A Detroit family is still searching for answers nearly seven years after a woman was shot, killed and burned beyond recognition.

Local 4 Defender Karen Drew took a closer look at the cold case, which is still stumping investigators.

Renee Brooks smiles when she remembers her daughter, Tamika Brooks.

"Jokester, very fun, lovable, charismatic-- just an all-around good girl," Renee Brooks said.

Her daughter was just 19 years old when she was shot and killed.

"That is real young to die," Tamika Brooks' aunt, Darlene Jackson, said. "You still had your whole life ahead of you."

Tamika Brooks' family called the Local 4 Defenders because they want answers and they don't want the case to be forgotten.

"It's seven years," Renee Brooks said. "It's hard. You've just got to keep pushing. You've just got to keep pushing until you get justice."

On Sept. 19, 2012, Brooks was in a car on Oakfield Avenue just north of McNichols Road on Detroit's west side.

Police said she and another person in the car, Julian Bogan, were shot around 2 a.m. Began survived, but Brooks was killed, officials said.

Bogan ran away before the car was doused in gas and set on fire. Police said Brooks' body was still inside the car.

"They told me her body was burned beyond recognition," Renee Brooks said. "I had to go get her dental records to get her identified."

Years have passed without any arrests. Family members said they're struggling with the lack of closure.

"The person of interest -- they did say they had a person of interest, but we don't know what happened to that person," Renee Brooks said.

Family members believe someone knows something. They want anyone with information to come forward.

"There's houses over there that somebody saw something," Jackson said.

In the meantime, they're holding onto memories and pictures.

"I would never let it go until the day I die," Renee Brooks said. "Justice. Nope, I will ripe this to the end."

Detroit police say the investigation is still open and leads are being worked. They said the potential suspects were in a black truck on the night of the shooting.

Detectives said anyone with information should come forward to help solve the case.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.