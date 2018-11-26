Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan asks state police to investigate release of 'damaging' information

DETROIT - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said he spent the weekend having lengthy and difficult conversations with his family after a Detroit businessman threatened to release "damaging" information against him.

Duggan is asking Michigan State Police to step in and investigate.

The mayor said he's being extorted by Robert Carmack, who is upset about being sued by the city. Rather than give in, Duggan is going to the police.

Duggan held a press conference Monday to assure Detroit residents he will not sell them out to protect his family or reputation from a potential extortion plot.

"This is a terrible situation," Duggan said. "I have to choose between protecting the interests of the city or protecting my family. I had some long conversations this weekend with my family and they are fully supporting my decision that the mayor of Detroit has got to put the interests of the people first, so no matter how painful the consequences may be, I am not going to give in to these threats."

Duggan said Carmack threatened to embarrass him publicly unless the city settled property dispute lawsuits in Carmack's favor financially.

Carmack hired a private eye to follow the mayor and released video suggesting the mayor is having an affair. Carmack insisted there is more to come.

"A Carmack associate passed on a specific threat that information extremely embarrassing to me would be released this upcoming Wednesday," Duggan said. "With the implication of that threat, we immediately reached out to law enforcement."

Duggan said that's when he asked MSP to investigate.

"I feel like I am being pressured to modify a case by threats to embarrass me or my family," Duggan said. "I'm not going to let it occur, but ultimately, it is up to the state police and attorney general to determine if any laws have been broken."

Duggan said Carmack owes the city $1 million for selling property he didn't own. City officials intend to get the money back for taxpayers, no matter what Carmack does to Duggan personally.

"I have no idea what it might be, but I needed to stand up and say I don't care what it is, I won't give in to the threat," Duggan said.

Duggan said Carmack will lose in court because the city owned all the property in question. The city, not Carmack, owned the building that was demolished and the property Carmack sold. City officials said they have no intentions of settling out of court.

Carmack said Monday he has no fear of a police extortion investigation, saying he will continue to embarrass Duggan until he is reimbursed for property he thinks is rightfully his. He is holding a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday to release more of what his private investigator uncovered, Carmack said.

