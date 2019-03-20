Detroit woman Tamara Greene's murder unsolved after more than 15 years

DETROIT - The murder of an exotic dancer in Detroit back in 2003 remains unsolved.

Tamara Greene, 27, was a mother of three who went by the stage name "Strawberry."

Family members said Greene was pulling her car up to a curb at Roselawn Street and West Outer Drive to drop off her boyfriend when an unidentified man in a white Chevrolet Blazer pulled around the corner and began shooting at the car.

Tamara Greene was a stripper rumored to have danced at the never-proven party at the Manoogian Mansion when Kwame Kilpatrick was mayor.

Her killer was never found.

New push to find her killer

Attorney Norman Yatooma announced he is offering $100,000 for information that leads to an arrest. The reward appears to have doubled, as Crime Stoppers said $100,000 was added by an anonymous donor.

Yatooma, on behalf of Greene’s children, sued the city of Detroit, claiming it quashed the investigation into her death at every turn.

The suit was eventually dismissed after the judge said they lacked evidence.

“Every single tipster we talked to, every person who called in anonymously, every single person that disguised their number, their voice, every single person was afraid,” Yatooma said.

Yatooma said he believes enough time has passed and someone might come forward due to the reward.

Anyone with information about Greene's death is asked to call the tip line at 248-366-5020.

