Distracted driving in Michigan: What's included, potential fines and penalties

Michigan's distracted driving laws include more than just using your phone in the car.

Driver inattention is the leading factor in most crashes and near-crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

As of July 1, 2010, Michigan law prohibits texting while driving. For a first offense, motorists are fined $100. Subsequent offenses cost $200.

Here's direct info on distracted driving from Michigan State Police:

There are three main types of distraction:

Visual - taking your eyes off the road

Manual - taking your hands off the wheel

Cognitive - taking your mind off of what you're doing

Distracting activities include:

Using a cell phone and/or texting

Eating and drinking

Talking to passengers

Grooming

Reading, including maps

Using a PDA or navigation system

Watching a video

Changing the radio station, CD, or MP3 player.

Loud music

(While not all of these will result in a ticket or fine, they're just generally guidelines on driving safe.)

Focus on the task at hand - driving:

Get familiar with vehicle features and equipment before pulling out into traffic.

Preset radio stations, MP3 devices, and climate control.

Secure items that may move around when the car is in motion. Do not reach down or behind the seat to pick up items.

Do not text, access the Internet, watch videos, play video games, search MP3 devices, or use any other distracting technology while driving.

Avoid smoking, eating, drinking, and reading while driving.

Pull safely off the road and out of traffic to deal with children.

Do personal grooming at home-not in the vehicle.

Review maps and driving directions before hitting the road.

Monitor traffic conditions before engaging in activities that could divert attention away from driving.

Ask a passenger to help with activities that may be distracting.

If driving long distances, schedule regular stops, every 100 miles or two hours.

Travel at times when you are normally awake and stay overnight rather than driving straight through.

Avoid alcohol and medications that may make you drowsy.

Distracted driving stats

In 2016, 3,450 people were killed nationwide in traffic crashes involving distracted driving.

9.2 percent of all fatal crashes in the United States in 2016 involved distracted driving.

In 2015, 3,477 people were killed nationwide in traffic crashes involving distracted driving.

9.9 percent of all fatal crashes in the United States in 2015 involved distracted driving

