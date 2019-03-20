Grosse Pointe Farms teen Paige Stalker's murder still unsolved after 4 years

It has been four years since 16-year-old Paige Stalker was killed when a gunman opened fire on a car she was in on the Detroit-Grosse Pointe Park border.

Police have not announced any arrests in connection to this case while a motive in Stalker's murder has remained unclear.

In 2015, Detroit police said the investigation was ongoing. They were following up on leads, Chief James Craig said.

"We’re still working this case as if it was yesterday and we are talking to different people but we’re not talking to someone that we’ve taken into custody in connection to this case," Craig said in December 2015.

Stalker was in a parked vehicle Dec. 22, 2014 with four other teens at Philip and Charlevoix streets. The others all survived the shooting, but three of them were seriously injured. It's unclear why the teens were parked in the area, but police have said that the incident likely wasn't random. Police said the gunman likely knew at least one of the teenagers in the car. Thirty rounds were fired at them.

Stalker was a standout high school student from Grosse Pointe Farms. Last year seniors at University Liggett School in Grosse Pointe Woods decided to create a scholarship honoring Stalker.

Craig said police received tips on the case. In January 2015, he cited robbery or carjacking as the potential motive for the shooting.

"We are working very hard to bring justice to those responsible for the death of this young woman," he said at the time. "The unwavering support of the community at large has been and continues to be invaluable, as is relentless dedication of our investigative team."

The gunman is described as a black male wearing dark clothing, armed with an assault rifle, and driving a light-colored vehicle.

A $163,000 reward is being offered to anyone who gives a tip which leads to an arrest and conviction.

Mother: 'It all happened so fast'

"Paige was a wonderful daughter. Her brothers and sisters called her ‘Perfect Paige' because she was a fantastic student. Everyone that she knew, she touched," Jennifer Stalker, Paige's mother, said.

Jennifer Stalker spoke with Local 4's Hank Winchester in March 2015, just months after her daughter's murder.

"It all happened so fast. They were going to the movies. Then, Paige said, ‘Mia called. Mia's coming over and we're going to pick someone up.' As a mother, you're like, ‘Well, OK. Fine.' And she was like, ‘We'll be right back,'" Jennifer Stalker said.

But an hour later, her phone rang.

"A neighbor called, because the hospital didn't have my phone number, and said Paige had been in an accident and to go to the hospital," Jennifer Stalker said.

