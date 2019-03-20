Monroe County girl Neveah Buchanan's murder unsolved after nearly 10 years

MONROE, Mich. - It's been nearly 10 years since Neveah Buchanan was last seen playing outside an apartment complex in Monroe, Mich.

An Amber Alert was issued for the 5-year-old on May 24, 2009 -- but her body was found just days later on June 4, buried near the River Raisin. She was encased in concrete.

Early on, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department had named two persons of interest – James Easter and George Kennedy. Both convicted sex offenders who had previous relationships with Jennifer Buchanan.

But the two men were never charged.

In an interview with Local 4 in 2012, Jennifer Buchanan said she still hears accusations that she killed her daughter.

“I have nothing to do with this. If I did, I wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you,” she said.

She added she had not spoken to police in almost two years.

Nevaeh’s family displays many reminders of her. A small memorial is built on a piece of the concrete that was used to conceal her body.

