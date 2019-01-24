Oakland County deputies build close relationship with Pontiac residents through community policing

PONTIAC, Mich. - Community policing takes persistence, time and constant communication, but when it's done right, experts say it makes communities safer.

Since the Oakland County Sheriff's Office took over police duties in Pontiac about seven years ago, crime has been down 30 percent. Sheriff Michael Bouchard credits good police work and the addition of community policing.

Deputies Michelle Francisco and Gill Garrett sorted through and organized donated school uniforms and gave them to Pontiac school children as a surprise. They're part of the Oakland County Sheriff's Community Police Program in Pontiac.

The Local 4 Defenders followed the deputies to Whitman Elementary School, where they hand out food to the students on Fridays. Many of the children go home for the weekend to bare shelves and unhealthy food choices, according to police.

Deputies take time to talk to the students and have fun with them in the lunchroom. It's part of relationship building in the community.

Francisco noticed a child was upset and took the time to calm her down. The student trusted her because of a bond they have built.

"I have a relationship built with her and, like, immediately she smiled," Francisco said. "I knew exactly what to do to flip that around, and it really is rewarding."

It's a big change from where things were years ago, deputies said.

"A lot of them would say, 'My mom is in your jail,' or, 'My uncle is in your jail,' and those kinds of things make them anxious around law enforcement," Bouchard said. "Now they come up and give high fives, talk about their report cards to the deputies."

Building the relationships helps fight crime because people are more willing to come forward with information and tips. That's why deputies help collect and distribute coats for the needy and help people turn to services and programs that will assist them instead of turning to a life of crime.

Deputies said the relationships need to start at a young age, so they make stops at schools such as Herrington Elementary to read to third-grade students.

Community policing also makes it easier to find out about business owners' concerns about crime, safety, traffic and whatever else might be on their minds.

"I love it when my customers or my clients come in," said Jermaine Branner, of Max Out Fitness. "They feel safe. They love the relationship."

