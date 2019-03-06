WATCH: Former Michigan state Sen. Virgil Smith shares his side of incident with ex-wife

DETROIT - Former Michigan state Sen. Virgil Smith resigned from office and spent 252 days in jail after a highly publicized dispute with his ex-wife.

"I went from the Michigan Senate floor to the Wayne County Jail inmate number 2016006507," Smith said.

His jail sentence has been vacated and his original charges, which carry a potential prison sentence of 10 years, have been reinstated. Those charges include felonious assault, felony firearm, malicious destruction of property and domestic violence.

Smith was accused of shooting Anistia Thomas' Mercedes-Benz. Thomas has said she had resumed an intimate relationship with Smith but found him with a naked woman at his home in May 2015.

Smith argues that the version of the story Thomas gave is not true. He also noted that he has been sober for more than three years and he is proud of his new life.

Despite the criminal case in front of him, Smith is speaking out to share what he says happened the night his career came crashing down.

Watch the video above to hear Smith's version of the encounter with his ex-wife.

