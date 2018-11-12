Original felony charges against former Michigan state senator Virgil Smith reinstated

The original felony charges against Smith have been reinstated.

DETROIT - Wayne County Circuit Judge Lawrence Talon on Tuesday granted a motion to set aside former state Sen. Virgil Smith's plea to malicious destruction of property and set a $1,000 personal bond while ordering he have no contact with the complainant.

Smith entered into a 2016 plea agreement after a shooting incident involving his ex-wife, Anistia Thomas.

The original felony malicious destruction of property, assault and firearm charges, and a misdemeanor domestic violence count were reinstated.

The final conference is scheduled for Dec. 14 and the jury trial will take place on March 4, both at 8:30 a.m.

