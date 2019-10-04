Detroit-area man charged with defacing ICE building

Corey Cook, 30, appeared in federal court Thursday after a criminal complaint was filed against him. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A Detroit area man is facing charges after he allegedly vandalized the Immigration Customs and Enforcement office on Mt. Elliot Street.

Corey Cook, 30, appeared in federal court Thursday after a criminal complaint was filed charging him with depredation of government property. He was released on bond and a preliminary examination was scheduled for Oct. 24.

ICE OPR Special Agent in Charge Keith Barwick weighed in on the case saying the arrest should send a strong message that acts of profane vandalism of federal property will not go unchallenged.

"These appalling attempts to intimidate and disrespect the federal workforce serve no purpose and only further heighten our commitment to uphold the law," said Barwick.

According to court documents, on July 19 following a review of surveillance footage, authorities observed Cook taking out a can, which he shakes, and then spray painting the words “F--- ICE” on the ICE sign in front of the Mt. Elliot office. Afterward he was observed placing the can of spray paint in a bag, and then walking off.

If convicted, Cook faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.