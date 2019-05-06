News

Detroit area Uber and Lyft drivers plan on joining protests in demand of better wages

Drivers in Metro Detroit plan on protesting Wednesday

By Natasha Dado
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Drivers in Metro Detroit plan on participating in the protests on Wednesday. 

DETROIT - Uber and Lyft drivers in major cities around the world are planning to go on strike this week.

Drivers will protest for better wages and benefits including paid time off. Uber and Lyft drivers in Metro Detroit plan on protesting Wednesday. 

Protests will be held in other cities including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and London.

Riders around the globe are likely to feel the impact of the protests.  

The protests are being held the day before Uber goes public. According to reports, the company could be valued at $90 million. 
 

