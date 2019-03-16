Detroit community concerned about health, environmental impact of upcoming Gordie Howe Bridge

DETROIT - A group of concerned residents gathered Saturday to discuss enviromental and health concerns regarding the upcoming Gordie Howe Bridge project.

The group pushed for stronger community programs that could assist the community affected. They were joined by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, state Sen. Stephanie Chang and Detroit Councilwoman Raquel Castañeda-López at the press conference.

Residents held signs calling for community benefits and community program ideas, such as green buffers, critical home repairs, health screenings and school air filtration programs.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.