DETROIT - A man was shot by a Coney Island restaurant employee in Detroit on Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, a 23-year-old customer created a disturbance inside the Motor City Coney Island Restaurant located near the intersection of McNichols Road and Oakland Avenue.

Police said an employee shot the customer in his left leg. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Detroit police have the employee in custody.

