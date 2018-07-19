Detroit Crime Commission receives $60k grant toward human trafficking programs

DETROIT - The Detroit Crime Commision announced Thursday it was awarded a $60,000 grant from the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan.

The grant will assist the DCC in providing intelligence support to the Detroit Police Department with the goal of identifying and dismantling human trafficking rings operating in Metro Detroit.

The DCC partners with law enforcement and private entities to identify human trafficking rings operating in and around Detroit and pass their findings on to law enforcement for investigation.

"We certainly appreciate the partnership with the Detroit Crime Commission. Ensuring the safety and security of our residents in the city of Detroit is our number one priority," said Detroit Police Chief James Craig. "With the collaborative efforts of the DCC partnership, we will continue our efforts in targeting human traffickers, as well as, other violent offenders that pose a threat to the safety and wellbeing of our City."

The Community Foundation’s grant joins DPD’s $1.3 million Department of Justice grant to reduce human trafficking in Detroit.

"We are so thankful to CFSEM for believing in the DCC’s mission and this initiative," said DCC deputy director Ellis Stafford. "We look forward to supporting the DPD in turn."

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, there were 834 calls and 246 cases of human trafficking reported in Michigan in 2016.

