Detroit debates: Candidates clash during second round of debates

DETROIT - If you were looking for fireworks, the second Democratic debate at the Fox Theatre in Detroit did not disappoint.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris clashed on health care. There were also tense exchanges on immigration, criminal justice reform and race issues in America.

It was a far more contentious night on the debate stage than the previous debate. When you're a front-runner, you get more of the arrows, and Biden got his -- but he was far more on his game than he was in the first round of debates. Many candidates had the same questions as round one, but they did get some tailored toward Detroit and Michigan.

CNN moderators especially asked why Democrats lost Michigan and what they need to do to win it back.

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel released the following statement in response to Wednesday night's Democrat primary debate:

"Proving that nothing is impossible, Democrats moved even further to the left tonight," said Chairwoman McDaniel. "Once again, the Democrat candidates boasted extreme, socialist policies and a government takeover of every aspect of our lives. As the Democrat field narrows, our country will continue to thrive under President Trump’s winning agenda of rising wages, new jobs, and a booming economy. Not a single Democrat candidate can compete with President Trump’s record, and the American comeback."

