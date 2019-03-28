Detroit deli loses significant customer base after GM plant, Detroit incinerator closures

DETROIT - In business, it's said it's all about location, location, location.

Dan & Vi's Pizza Deli has sat on Chene Street in Detroit for nearly 60 years. The future isn't certain for the deli, as the GM Hamtramck Plant is closing on one side and the Detroit incinerator is closing on the other.

The community has come together to support the locally owned deli. There's a loyal customer base who is refusing to let the deli go under.

While the closures will affect the deli, its workers are still staying optimistic.

"Yes, it will hurt us," said manager Tina Wheeler, "But the neighborhood supports us and we support them."

