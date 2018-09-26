Detroit Delta Preparatory Academy announces plans to shut down

DETROIT - A community of parents, students and teachers was left with far more questions than answers after the board of directors for the Delta Preparatory Academy announced the school will be shut down.

The charter school, founded five years ago by the Detroit Alumni Association of the sorority Delta Sigma Theta, held an assembly Wednesday morning to let parents and students know the school would be closing its doors.

The school will cease operations Monday, giving parents and students only five days' notice for them to find a new school.

"I am furious to get this phone call from my daughter in the middle of the day that the school is closing," said a parent.

Parents said enrollment was less than 200 at the 9-12 grade High School and that's why they liked the school.

The fiduciary for the school is Ferris State University. A nonprofit management firm,Equity, was contracted to run the school.

Edith Frylie, the board president, said a plan presented by Equity was not sustainable and she felt they needed to close the school before student count day on Wednesday.

