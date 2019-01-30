Detroit Department of Transportation to waive bus fares during Wednesday's extreme cold

DETROIT - The Detroit Department of Transportation is offering free bus rides Wednesday.

All buses and routes will have fares waived. Temperatures are expected to dip to dangerous lows this week.

Lyft is also providing a free way for Detroiters to get around. The service is offering free rides to Detroit warming centers through Friday.

The company is offering up to $25 per ride for up to two rides until Friday at 11:59 p.m. Use the code DTWJAYDEN19 to redeem the offer.

For those without a smartphone, the United Way of Southeast Michigan can dispatch a Lyft. Call 211 to use the service.

