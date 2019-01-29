Lyft providing free rides to Detroit warming centers during extreme cold

DETROIT - Lyft is providing free rides to Detroit warming centers this week as the Midwest braces for dangerous cold.

The company is offering up to $25 per ride for up to two rides until Friday at 11:59 p.m. Use the code DTWJAYDEN19 to redeem the offer.

For those without a smartphone, the United Way of Southeast Michigan can dispatch a Lyft. Call 211 to use the service.

Michigan is bracing for a brutal stretch of cold weather. See the full forecast here.

