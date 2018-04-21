Detroit family grieves after 8-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run on city's southwest side

DETROIT - We’re learning more about an 8-year-old who was hit and killed Thursday on Detroit's southwest side.

The family of 8-year old Brandon Starks said he was a second-grader and he had four siblings.

"The mother has asked me to make this statement, that 'He is my son and I’m begging this community, and the city of Detroit, to please help us,'” said Pastor Curtis C. Williams with Trinity Chapel Funeral Home.

Through a letter, the mother of Brandon is reacting to the death of her son.

"Well, I spoke with the mother. I seen her this morning," Williams said. "They were very distraught, because this is one of her youngest children."

Curtis Williams, the pastor of Trinity Chapel Funeral Home, spoke on behalf of the family Saturday, reading the words of a grieving mother.

"Our family is very hurt and in pain. The very glue that holds this family together has been taken away. Please, if you know, or if you did this, come forth," said Williams.

Police said Brandon was trying to cross Fort Street when he died. He wanted to play in the park but in the process of crossing the street, he was hit and killed. Police are now looking for the driver of a green SUV with damage on the front.

Detroit police are looking for this vehicle after a boy, 8, was hit and killed April 19, 2018. (WDIV)

"All we want is justice for this tragic situation. I would say to that person who did this, I would say to them, turn yourselves in, be conscious of who you are, and what you have done, because it could happen to your child or your grandchild," said Williams.

Brandon's funeral will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at Trinity Chapel Funeral Home at 1939 South Fort Street.

A public viewing will held on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Trinity Chapel Funeral Home.

Police said they are searching for the driver and vehicle involved in the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the fourth precinct at 313-596-5400.

