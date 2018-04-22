Man arrested in Ecorse in connection with Southwest Detroit hit-and-run that killed 8-year-old

Brandon Starks was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Detroit April 19, 2018. (WDIV)

ECORSE, Mich. - Tips led police to a suspect believed to be connected to a hit-and-run that killed 8-year-old boy Thursday in Southwest Detroit.

Police said a 27-year-old man was arrested about 2:45 p.m. Sunday. Ecorse police arrested the man during a traffic stop near Southfield Road and Jefferson Avenue.

Authorities said Brandon Starks was struck by a green 1999 or 2000 model year Chevrolet Tahoe while crossing Fort Street near Miami Street.

Police said his parents were looking for him when he got hit. Brandon was heading toward a park a few blocks from his home on Electric Street.

Police are looking for the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run and an investigation is ongoing.

