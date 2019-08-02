Detroit firefighters help rescue injured dog tied to wires, chain, belt

DETROIT - Detroit firefighters helped rescue an injured dog who was tied to wires, a chain and a belt.

Officials with Detroit Dog Rescue said they rescued the dog around 7 a.m. Thursday after firefighters at Engine House No. 22 removed the chain and wire.

"We're seeing so many neglect cases and really need some help," Detroit Dog Rescue posted on Facebook. "In most cases, #DDR is the only place these agencies can turn to."

Click here to donate to Detroit Dog Rescue.

A dog rescued by Detroit Firefighters on Aug. 1, 2019. (WDIV)

A dog rescued by Detroit Firefighters on Aug. 1, 2019. (WDIV)

The chain removed from a dog who was rescued by Detroit Firefighters on Aug. 1, 2019. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.