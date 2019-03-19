Detroit firefighters honored for rescuing father, young son from burning house

DETROIT - A group of Detroit firefighters were recognized Tuesday for putting their lives on the line to save a father and his young son.

The fire happened at a house on Lakewood Street on Detroit's east side. Two people were found by firefighters, stuck in the house and unconscious.

"There is no question that the result of this incident could have been tragic all responding units are commended for their heroic efforts," a firefighter said.

Four members of Detroit Fire Department Squad 6 received special recognition Tuesday for saving the lives of Steven and his 3-year-old son.

"We came, we did our job, and someone's going home because of us. It's a proud, good, feeling for all of us," a firefighter said.

When the firefighters arrived at the home it was burning out of control with the people inside unable to escape.

"We heard the adult when we first got there. Then we're trying to yell to him get to the window but by the time we got in he was down," a firefighter said.

They were able to locate Steven and his son and get them out safely.

"Every single day we learn a little bit more about what to do and that day we didn't even have to speak to each other we were around each other and it just went perfect," a firefighter said.

Sgt. Salkowski said it was a good feeling for all of Squad 6 knowing they were able to save the father and his child but in the end they said they were just doing their job.

