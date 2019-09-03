Detroit funeral home paying for services for 18-day-old baby found dead in bathtub

DETROIT - A Detroit funeral home is covering all costs of a service for an 18-day-old baby found dead in a bathtub Aug. 26.

O.H. Pye III Funeral Home will hold Lauren Williams's funeral.

"In order to make the family's burden a little lighter, Pye Funeral Home is covering the cost of all funeral services. This is a tragic loss of such a precious young life. As parents ourselves, my wife and I wanted to help the family," said Ozie Pye, IV, executive director and owner, in a statement.

Police said the girl's mother, Jaila Thomas, told police she woke up and found her baby in the bathtub, unresponsive in the water. When medical officials arrived, they were unable to revive the girl.

Thomas has been charged with manslaughter and second-degree child abuse.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Thomas had been drinking and was alone in her apartment in the 19630 block of Schoenherr Street when she found her infant unresponsive, floating face down in the bathtub.

