Detroit grandmother uses keys to beat 5 pit bull puppies off her granddaughter

DETROIT - A Detroit grandmother said she used her keys to beat five pit bull puppies off her 4-year-old granddaughter on the city's east side.

The attack happened Wednesday afternoon on East Outer Drive near Dickerson Avenue, police said.

Joi Powers said she saw a woman getting chased into the street by five pit bull puppies that were chasing and biting her. Powers said her granddaughter got out of the car and ran toward the dogs, and they attacked the 4-year-old girl.

Joi Powers saved her 4-year-old granddaughter, Honesti Costner, from an attack by five pit bull puppies on Aug. 14, 2019. (WDIV)

"Before I could get down there to get her and the dogs, they had already tackled her, so once they attacked her, all I had in my hand was the keys, so I started beating them off with my keys," Powers said. "There was five of them on her."

Her granddaughter, Honesti Costner, is wearing gauze bandages over the bites and scratches on her arm and leg. She also has scratches on her side, back and shoulder, Powers said.

"She's screaming and rolling around and I'm beating them with my keys," Powers said. "One of them was holding onto her leg and would not let go, so when I beat him off with my keys, he grabbed my leg, and then I beat him off again and they all went running down the street."

After the situation calmed down, Powers took pictures of the dogs at their home just down the street, officials said.

Five pit bull puppies that attacked a 4-year-old girl Aug. 14, 2019, on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

Detroit police were called to the scene. They called Detroit Animal Control officials, who wouldn't take the puppies. Animal Control officials told the owner to bring the puppies in within the next 24 hours and drove away, Powers said.

"It is crazy," Powers said.

She said she's not pleased with the response by Animal Control officials.

"Now she's all bit up and the dogs are down there to get out again," Powers said.

Detroit Animal Control officials released a statement saying it's highly unlikely for 3-month-old puppies to transfer rabies, but as a precaution, the owner of the puppies was required to take them to a veterinarian within 24 hours for a complete evaluation.

Five pit bull puppies escaped from this home on Detroit's east side on Aug. 14, 2019. (WDIV)

