Detroit Lions player Darius Slay surprises fan at graduation party

HOWELL, Mich. - The surprise Kameron Register got at his graduation party in Howell is unbelievable.

Register tweeted Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay and invited him to his graduation party.

During the party, Register got a huge surprise.

“Out of nowhere, I see a very special person come up, walking around the corner as I’m eating. I drop my fork and start running,” said Register. “I start shaking. My hands are all over the place.

I say 'hi' to him and I turn around and run inside. 'Darius, on the porch, on the porch,' (I said) Everyone comes outside, everyone starts taking pictures."

Register said this is a surprise he will never forget.

“I sent him a message and it was, like, 30 minutes or something and he already responded. And then he told my mom how he saw the tweet. He was looking for football players to go train in and he saw the tweet and thought I was one of them. He’s the most humble guy I ever met. He took so many pictures. He signed anything and everything,” said Register.

Slay gave Register the gloves he wore at the Pro Bowl. Register said being a Lions fan can be frustrating, but he is the team's No. 1 fan.

"Just him showing up. I don’t care if they go 0-16 this year, I’m going to be a Lions fan. There’s no reason not to be,” said Register.

