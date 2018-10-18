Detroit man accused of leaving 75-year-old severely beaten with stab wounds at Dearborn business

DEARBORN, Mich. - A Detroit man has been arrested in connection with the severe beating and stabbing of a 75-year-old at a Dearborn business, police said.

Family members of the 75-year-old psychiatrist called police Oct. 10, concerned that he hadn't come home from work, officials said. Dearborn officers went to the area of Grindley Park Street and Outer Drive and forced their way into the man's work.

Officers said they found the man going in and out of consciousness with injuries from a severe beating and stab wounds to both legs.

Dearborn firefighters took him to a nearby hospital.

"While this was not a random act of violence, crimes of this nature destroy people's sense of safety and security and will not be tolerated in Dearborn," Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said. "I commend the citizens and investigators for a job well done."

Detectives investigated the case for several days and identified Emanuel Vaughn as a person of interest, officials said.

Vaughn, 33, of Detroit, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and assault with a dangerous weapon.

He was arraigned Thursday in 19th District Court.

