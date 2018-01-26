Detroit man accused of stealing more than $400 worth of items from Victoria's Secret in Troy

TROY, Mich. - A 33-year-old Detroit man is accused of stealing more than $400 worth of merchandise from a Victoria's Secret store in Troy.

A loss-prevention officer at the Victoria's Secret at 2800 West Big Beaver Road said Anthony Banks left the store at 3:14 p.m. on Jan. 18 with $409.60 worth of items that were for sale.

Police found Banks still inside the Somerset Collection and took him into custody. Officials said he was in possession of multiple fraudulent driver's licenses, a fraudulent United States Social Security card and a fraudulent credit card.

Banks identified himself as one of the people on a fraudulent driver's license, but provided the wrong birthday, police said.

Officials said he also had a tool bar and an anti-theft device that had been removed from one of the pieces of merchandise from the Victoria's Secret store.

After police took him to the lockup facility, he was fingerprinted and identified.

Banks had several felony and misdemeanor warrants for his arrest, police said.

He was charged with first-degree retain fraud, possession of a counterfeit object, identity theft, possession of fraudulent identification with intent to commit identity theft, hindering and obstructing a police officer and possession of an anti-theft detection deterrent device.

